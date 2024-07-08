…Creck, Dedza Dynamos and Lube Masters also through to next round…

A stunning performance by Mighty Mukuru Wanderers earned them dividends as they hammered Cobbe Barracks 3-0 to proceed to the FDH Bank Cup round of 16 where they will have a date with crosstown rivals, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

The Lali Lubani boys displayed a spectacular performance as they dominated possession from the first blow of the whistle to the last minute of the match.

Versatile Striker, Gaddie Chirwa registered his name on the score sheet with his goal in the 12th minute of the first half.

As that was not enough, the Nomads extended their lead in the 20th minute of the same first half through Francisco Madinga.

And after the 25th minute, the game was already over as Chirwa doubled his tally to make it 3-0.

Wanderers goalkeeper’s trainer, Simplex Nthala expressed satisfaction with the performance of his side, hoping to extend doing wonders in the upcoming matches.

Cobbe Barracks mentor, Reuben Kamanga, attributed a lack of confidence on the part of his boys for their loss.

“I think we have lost because my boys didn’t believe in themselves.They lacked self-confidence with the fact that we were playing with one of the biggest clubs on the land,” he said.

Wanderers’ Gaddie Chirwa was voted as man of the match and went away home with a K150,000 price.

In other matches, Dedza Dynamos progressed to the Round of 16 with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Nyambadwe United at Mpira Stadium.

Promise Kamwendo, Victor Lungu and Lameck Gamphani were on target for Andrew Bunya’s men while Imran John and Erick Sadie scored for the hosts.

At Civo Stadium, Creck Sporting FC, despite giving a 2-goal lead to FOMO FC, progressed to the next round on penalties, beating their opponents 4-1.

Frank Phiri scored a brace for the Lilongwe-based side before surrendering their two-goal advantage to a side that had received a red card in the first half.

The visitors scored their goals through Hassan Luwembe and Arthur Kalondola but they failed to convert their penalties to lose 4-1.

In another Round 32 match, Sporting FC lost 1-0 to Lube Masters through a second-half strike from Rafick Kabwazi.