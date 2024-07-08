The debate began sparking on social media immediately after Chawezi Banda, publicly known as Chacha and the CEO of ChaCha Fashions and Care Homes, emerged victorious in the title of “Most Inspiring Female Business Leader” at the Consumer Choice Awards Malawi 2024.

Some social media comments questioned whether Chacha had the appropriate business capabilities to deserve the title, in comparison to her competitors.

“What business does she do? All I know is that she runs care homes in America not sure if that’s business, let alone worthy recognition in Malawi,” read some of the comments on social media.

According to other comments, Triephornia Thomson Mpinganjira was expected to win the accolade, considering the diverse business interests she owns in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Chris Loka Chacha’s manager said there is freedom of speech, people are entitled to say what they want to say and we can not control that.

“We can not also justify why and how she won the award. They should go and question the voting system. Mind you she was just nominated, and people voted for her,” said Loka.

He added that Chacha owns various businesses both local and international and he guessed the inspirations are coming from there.

However, Triephornia Thomson Mpinganjira offered her congratulations to Chacha, despite the predictions that she would be the one to receive the accolade.

“Well deserved, beautiful, Congratulations madam Boss,” she commented on Facebook.

The award ceremony was held last night at the Sunbird Hotel in Lilongwe. In her category, she has succeeded Trephonia Mpinganjira-Diplomats Car Hire, Clara Kamlomo-Amazing B projects and Chisomo Kaphweleza.