It’s the last dance in Simso Premier League round one between Mmbelwa Warriors FC and Embangweni United at Chibanja Ground today (7 July 2024) in Mzimba.



The Warriors have gone five games without a win, as their last win was against Ekwendeni United in FDH.



It is against such a background that a win today is a must for Mmbelwa Warriors.



They need to win erase the pains of the winless record and appease their victory-starved fans.



Meanwhile, the 2011 TNM Super League outfit is in high spirits, as they have only lost once in the last five games played so far and are dictating events at the summit of the Simso League.



The Mmbelwa Warriors’ Spokesperson, Ephraim Mkali Banda says it will be a tough game, but they will fight until the end.



“We know that Embangweni United is a good team but we as the Worries are going to fight to the end so that we give good results to our supporters including our patron Inkosi Ya Makhosi M’mbelwa 5, I can admit that our team has not been performing well, but today it’s another day,” says Banda.



It will be their first meeting under the new name (Mmbelwa Warriors), as their last meeting was against Mzimba United last season, where Embangweni won both games (home and away).



Embangweni United will go into this game having collected 10 points from 5 games played, while Mmbelwa Warriors have 5 points from the same number of games.

