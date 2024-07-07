Moyale Barracks put up a spirited performance to thump Chintheche United 7-1 at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon to advance to the FDH Bank Cup Round of 16.

Just as it looked like an easy fixture on paper, it turned out to be the easiest for Prichard Mwansa’s charges who showed their dominance in punishing the rookies who had no response to a very offensive football that hasn’t been seen at Moyale in recent times.

Moyale Barracks on Sunday beat Chintheche United 7-1 to book a place in the FDH Cup Round of 16 at Mzuzu stadium.

Emmanuel Allan was the hero of the day as he became the first player this season in this competition to score four goals before extra strikes from Prince Phiri, Charles Nkhoma and Chifundo Damba.

Even though Kondwani Jere scored a consolation goal for the visitors, it was not enough to shield them from humiliation at the hands of the ruthless soldiers who meant business from the word go.

Speaking after the end of the game, Mwansa, though excited about the win, conceded that his charges still have a lot of work to do in the upcoming games if they are to stand a chance of winning the competition.

“Yes it’s nice that we won today and moved on to the next round, but, we still have a lot of work to do if we are to increase our chances of going far and possibly win the cup,” he said.

His opposite number, McMillan Banda said his charges were eliminated because they lacked experience against the soldiers.

“We lacked experience as we were playing against a good team full of experienced players. However, we are not worried because this is our second time playing in the FDH Cup round of 32 and little by little, we are gaining experience. We were also let down by our shot-stopper but that’s part of the game and I am sure we have learnt a thing or two,” he said.

Moyale will meet the winner between Ntcheu Warriors and MMF Marines in the round of 16