Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) mourns the loss of one of its esteemed veterans, Eveles Kayanula, who peacefully passed away on Friday night. Having dedicated several years to MBC before her retirement, Eveles Kayanula leaves behind a legacy of professionalism and commitment to broadcasting.

Born and raised in Malawi, Eveles Kayanula became a familiar voice and face to many across the nation through her work as a broadcaster. Her contributions to the field of media have been recognized and appreciated by colleagues and audiences alike.

Currently, a vigil is being held in her honour at her residence in Machinjiri’s Area 6 in Blantyre, where friends, family, and members of the broadcasting community gather to pay their respects and celebrate her life.

Eveles Kayanula’s passing marks a significant loss for Malawi’s broadcasting industry and serves as a touching reminder of her enduring impact on media and journalism in the country. Her dedication to informing and entertaining the public will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her or listening to her broadcasts.

As we mourn her passing, we also reflect on the invaluable contributions she made during her career and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.