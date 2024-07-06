Malawian politician Denis Mahata has demanded that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) waive its legal immunity within 14 days so it can be held accountable for policies he claims worsened the country’s economic crisis.

Mahata, a presidential candidate with the National Resolution for Change (NRC), expressed his disappointment in a letter to Nelnan Koumtigue, the IMF’s resident representative in Malawi.

He accused the IMF of implementing policies that have significantly harmed Malawi’s economy and people, describing them as crimes against the nation.

“I am writing to you as a deeply concerned citizen of Malawi regarding the severe Impacts of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) policies on our nation and its people. These policies, implemented under IMF programs, have led to significant hardships and can be seen as crimes against the people of Malawi.

“This is a noble request to your institution to make a waiver on one of your immunities that stop you from being sued by a member state of the IMF. Once the waiver is initiated, proceedings will take place for IMF to answer to the following crimes committed in the Republic of Malawi and to its people,” wrote Mahata.

Mahata highlighted widespread poverty, unemployment, and economic instability as direct consequences of IMF policies, which he believes violate human rights by eroding financial security and prospects for a better life.

Meanwhile, there has been no response from Koumtigue on this matter.