President Lazarus Chakwera has told the Inspector General of Police not to work with force while delivering services to Malawians.

Chakwera said Police should work as Malawi Police Service not as Malawi Police Force during the enforcement of laws.

Malawi leader made the remarks during 60th Independence Anniversary which was held as National Service of Worship at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

“I am not interfering but you should make sure that you work as a service, not Malawi Police Force which used to oppress people,” said Chakwera.

The State President also committed to serving Malawians by uniting people to work together and the national flag through development to emulate the vision which former vice president Saulos Chilima had for the nation.

He urged religious leaders, government officials, police and all stakeholders to join him in praying to God to continue comforting the nation and heal the wounds following the loss of the vice president and eight others who died in a plane crash in Mzimba.

He also called Malawians to avoid politics of fighting, intimidation and insinuation since can destroy unity.

Religious leaders representing all denominations led the prayers during the 60th Independent Anniversary where they all prayed for national unity, resilience, co-existence, national healing, against suicide, comfort, leadership and governance among others.