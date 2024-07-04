Defying all odds and enduring chilly weather, scores of mourners, young and old, men and women flocked to Balaka Upper Stadium on Wednesday evening where a candle-lighting ceremony was held in honour of the fallen Malawian music giant, ‘Soldier’ Lucius Banda.

The event-themed ‘Soldiers’ Life Legacy Must Live On’ was organized by the Musicians Rights Forum, an organization fighting for the rights of musicians in the country.

General Secretary of the organization, Princes Chitsulo said the departed music maestro was a father, a man of integrity, down-to-earth, and with characters who inspired a lot of musicians in the country, calling on her fellow musicians and all Malawians to borrow a leaf from his lifestyle.

Chitsulo: We have lost a father.

“Despite his status, Lucius was a humble man who was able to accommodate every person despite whatever circumstances. As a woman trying to learn some things in the music industry, I have to convey a message to fellow musicians and Malawians that, let us strive to be humble and God will elevate us,” Chitsulo said.

Earlier in the day, Bishop Peter Musikuwa of Chikwawa Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church led a Requiem Mass at the residence of the fallen ‘Soldier’ located at Kaumphawi village, commonly known as Andiamo in Balaka Township.

In his sermon, Bishop Musikuwa described the late Banda as a person who dedicated his entire life to fighting for the needy and underprivileged.

“Not only did his music entertain listeners, but it also gave out meanings. With boldness and courage, he tackled various social injustices through his songs. He was indeed, a ‘Soldier’ for the poor,” Musikuwa said.

The remains of Banda will be laid to rest today at his home village, Sosola, in Balaka District.

President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to attend the funeral ceremony.