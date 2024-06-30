Supporters of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) in Rumphi gathered at Rumphi Boma for a solemn candle-lighting memorial ceremony to honour the late Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others who tragically lost their lives in a recent plane crash.

The ceremony, organized by UTM party members, was a poignant tribute to commemorate the lives of those who perished in the accident at Chikangawa forest in Mzimba on June 10th, 2024.

Afick Mbewe, the UTM Director of Youth in the northern region, expressed heartfelt sentiments during the ceremony. He spoke of Chilima as a visionary leader who had a profound impact on the country’s political landscape.

Mbewe highlighted Chilima’s contributions and leadership, noting how he had brought about significant changes and inspired many through his vision for a better Malawi.

The candle-lighting ceremony served not only as a moment of remembrance but also as a gathering of solidarity among UTM supporters in Rumphi.

It provided an opportunity for the community to come together in mourning and reflection, honouring the memory of Chilima and the other victims of the tragic plane crash.

As candles flickered in the evening, illuminating the faces of mourners, it was evident that Saulos Klaus Chilima’s legacy continues to resonate deeply within the hearts of those who knew him and admired his leadership.

The ceremony concluded with prayers and words of comfort, as the community vowed to cherish the memories of the departed and uphold the values Chilima stood for.

In this time of grief, the candle-lighting ceremony in Rumphi not only paid tribute to the late Chilima but also underscored the resilience and unity of UTM supporters in honouring their fallen leader and fellow compatriots.