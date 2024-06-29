In a move to support upcoming artists, hip-hop musician Phyzix has invited a 17-year-old performer Casia to take part in his ‘Mountain Goat Concert’ set for July 13, 2024, at Springs Park in Mzuzu.

In a conversation with Phyzix’s management, they expressed optimism about promoting hidden talents and their interest in Casia’s work.

Phyzix

“He is a young talented kid who has shown a lot of potential upon his recent releases of the songs GO AWAY AND RUNAWAY with his wordplay in love songs which are taken from his own life experiences,” he said.

When asked if they have any plans to sign the artist under their ‘It’s Only Entertainment’ label, they said;

“People should expect significant developments, but we cannot disclose any details about the contract agreement at this time.”

Dan Lu, Jetu, Tuno, Ace Jeezy, and Beejay are some of the other notable names on the lineup.