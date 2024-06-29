The Northern Region-based soldiers Moyale Barracks are in the Southern Region for the first time in the 2024 season with a tricky assignment against FOMO FC on Saturday at Mulanje Park Stadium in week 11 of the TNM Super League.

They are coming from a 2-nil defeat at the hands of Karonga United last week and head coach Prichard Mwansa wants his charges to bounce back from the setback.

“I have told my boys to forget about the past and look forward to the coming games, Fomo is a good side and it’s our first time playing them but at the end of the match we want to be on the winning side, my boys are ready and promise to return home smiling,” said Mwansa.

Former Mzuzu City Hammers and Dedza Dynamos coach Gilbert Chirwa is in charge of the border district team and says he knows Moyale Barracks and will handle them accordingly.

“I know Moyale and how they play but every game is a new game to us, we are playing at home that is our advantage, we are set to make things possible today,” Chirwa said.

Fomo is in position 13 with 11 points while Moyale is in 7th with 14 points. The two teams have played ten games each.