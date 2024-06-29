Mulanje-based FOMO FC registered an important 2-1 win over Moyale Barracks to condemn the soldiers to two back-to-back defeats after they also lost 2-0 to Karonga United last week.

Hassan Luwembe and Rashid Chilomo scored in both halves of the game while Lesman Singini scored Moyale’s consolation goal.

Speaking after the game, coach for the hosts Gilbert Chirwa said it was a tough game as they were facing a very experienced side.

“It was a tough game and Moyale is another experienced team in the league, I am happy that we managed to win at home and we hope that we continue winning so that we keep our survival hopes alive,” he said.

His opposite number, Prichard Mwansa said it was an entertainment game despite dropping points.

“It was a good game despite the that we lost the match and that’s part of the game. It is always painful to lose a match and this is our third defeat of the season. We need to regroup and focus on the next games,” he said.

He also refused to comment on the performance of the officiating team, saying his job is to coach players.

With the result, Moyale Barracks dropped one step down from 7th position to 8th on the log table whole FOMO maintained their 9th position.

The two teams have 14 points each from eleven games played.

Silver Strikers lead the standings with 26 points from 10 games as they expect to be hosted by Civil Service United on Sunday while Mighty Mukuru Wanderers could go top if they beat Mighty Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium.