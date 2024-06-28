…Trump accuses the Biden administration of persecution

…Biden is a weak Palestine – Trump

The Democratic Party in the United States is experiencing what CNN describes as “a very aggressive panic” to replace their presidential candidate, Joe Biden, following a significant defeat at the hands of Donald Trump in last night’s presidential debate.

The general consensus is that Biden fared poorly on the debate stage, particularly on issues of race. The debate, which pitted two elderly candidates against each other, made even the most tenured dictators look inexperienced by comparison.

TRUMP: "I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence, I don't think he knows what he said either."



YIKES. pic.twitter.com/x2jtLRZCFL — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) June 28, 2024

Unlike other democratic countries such as Malawi, Germany, and South Africa, where multiple parties vie for power, the U.S. presidential race remains a two-party contest. In South Africa, for instance, the new party formed by former President Jacob Zuma recently forced the ruling African National Congress (ANC) into a government of national unity (GNU) with smaller parties.

Immediately after the debate, CNN reported that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) began exploring potential candidates to replace Biden. Among the leading candidates is current Vice President Kamala Harris.

“There is a deep, wide, and very aggressive panic in the Democratic Party,” CNN reported. “It started minutes into the debate and continues right now. It involves party strategists, elected officials, and fundraisers. They are having conversations about the President’s performance, which they think was abysmal and which they believe will hurt other down-ballot candidates.”

Discussions are ongoing about possible actions, including whether prominent Democrats should call for Biden to step aside. The debate performance was considered so poor that it sparked immediate concern among party members.

President Trump even accused Biden of “not knowing what he said” on several key issues when Biden stumbled over his words.

“I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either,” Trump retorted.

Trump vs Biden: CNN US Presidential Debate

The New York Post called the incident “an embarrassing moment” for Biden and The Democrats.

Meanwhile, Trump also dismantled Biden by accusing the current administration over its weaker approach on the Israel’s invasion of Gaza and the Ukraine crisis. Trump said Biden is a weaker Palestine for not strongly backing Israel over the Gaza situation and the October 7 Hamas attack.

Trump criticized Biden’s handling of the Ukraine crisis. He sarcastically referred to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a great salesman.

“Every time he comes to the US, he leaves with billions. He is a great salesman,” Trump mocked, highlighting Biden’s approach to the Ukraine crisis.

“Biden has given $200 billion now or more to Ukraine. He’s given $200 billion. That’s a lot of money. I don’t think there’s ever been anything like it. Every time President Zelenskyy comes to this country, he walks away with $60 billion. He is the greatest salesman ever… I will have that war settled between [Vladimir] Putin and Zelenskyy as President-elect before I take office in January.”

Trump also accused Biden and the Democrats of weaponizing elections and persecuting opponents like a third-world country.

BREAKING: CNN grills Kamala Harris—should Joe Biden step aside?



"CNN's John King has described a panic in the Democratic Party right now because of Biden's performance. Some in your party are even asking if President Biden should step aside. What do you say to that?"



"The… pic.twitter.com/qCMMQ9adx3 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 28, 2024

“Throughout the entire world, we’re no longer respected as a country. They don’t respect our leadership. They don’t respect the United States anymore. We’re like a third-world nation, with the weaponization of elections and trying to go after political opponents. We’ve become like a third-world nation, and it’s a shame,” said Trump.

“Biden is a guy that’s after his political opponent because he can’t win fair and square”, Trump attacked Biden.

When Biden called Trump a convicted felon, Trump hit back, saying so is Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“When he talks about a convicted felon, his son is a convicted felon at a very high level”, said Trump who was convicted of 34 felonies last month.

It is rumored that Biden will step down in a few days.