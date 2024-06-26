Former Mzuzu City Mayor Kondwani Brian Nyasulu retained his position with nine votes, beating Gift Desire Nyirenda who got seven votes.

Nyasulu, who is the Msongwe Ward Councillor, once served in the same position from 2019 to 2021.

UTM and DPP ward Councilors ganged up and ousted the MCP mayor Gift Desire Nyirenda from his position.

Speaking in an interview, Nyasulu said he is happy he returned as Mayor of the city and promised to work to develop the city.

“Am happy and I will continue where I stopped, as you are aware I worked in the same position from 2019 to 2022, and that experience will help me to continue the development of the city,” he said.

Mzuzu City Chief Executive Officer Gomezgani Nyasulu said his office will support the Mayor’s office as usual.

“As secretariat, we are happy that everything went well, and all candidates accept the results, as our office we are going to support the Mayor’s office as usual and we expect to work hand in hand as we always do,” said Nyasulu.

Nyasulu will be deputized by MCP’s Monica Simwaka after winning ten votes against Tony Mwenetete who got six votes.

This is the first time in the history of Mzuzu to have a female Deputy Mayor.