The National Initiate for Civic Education (NICE Trust) has implored different community structure leaders in the Balaka District to be vigilant in ensuring that they are holding duty bearers accountable for their actions.

The Trust’s Programs officer responsible for Balaka District Henry Zekeria made the call during an engagement meeting with members of the Kachenga Area Development Committee (ADC), mother groups and the citizen forum to capacitate them with information on how they can hold duty bearers accountable on issues concerning the development of their areas.

“We wanted to remind them that as leaders, they have a constitutional right to engage with duty bearers to understand how different projects are going on in their areas,” he said.

During the meeting, NICE also took time to enlighten the community members on the new electoral laws governing the next year’s general elections.

Speaking in an interview after the meeting, Traditional Authority Kachenga hailed NICE for the meeting, describing it as timely.

NICE is implementing the Boma Lathu Project with funding from the European Union.