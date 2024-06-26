The Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) has pledged its backing for the Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) strategy, aiming to bolster the country’s economy.

BAM President Phillip Madinga, also CEO of Standard Bank, affirmed this commitment during a visit by BAM officials to console President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The visit was in response to the tragic death of Vice President Saulos Chilima in a plane crash in Chikangawa forest, Mzimba district, which claimed nine lives.

In his remarks, Madinga assured President Chakwera of BAM’s ongoing collaboration with the government to advance the national development agenda.

“In supporting the ATM strategy and financial inclusion we will continue working with the government in achieving its agenda in developing our nation,” Madinga explained.

Madinga further lamented the loss of Vice President Chilima, highlighting his dedication to Malawi’s progress towards achieving Agenda 2063.

Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda acknowledged BAM and other stakeholders for their condolences, acknowledging the profound impact of the tragic incident on the nation and President Chakwera, given his close relationship with Vice President Chilima.