The Ana Patsogolo Activity (APA) Project has donated nine vehicles and 40 motorcycles to the Ministry of Gender, Community Development, and Social Welfare to boost support for children facing violence, abuse, exploitation, neglect, and HIV, ensuring their care and protection.

According to the ministry, the donation aims to enhance local social welfare services, with nine vehicles and 40 motorcycles distributed to various district offices.

The recipients include the District Social Welfare Offices in Chikwawa, Blantyre, Thyolo, Mulanje, Zomba, Phalombe, Machinga, and Mangochi, with one vehicle allocated to the Ministry Headquarters.

Secretary for Gender, Nertha Semphere Mgala, expressed her gratitude for the timely donation. She noted that the Ministry faces numerous transportation challenges due to an ageing fleet, making this donation particularly timely.

Mgala assured that the new vehicles and motorcycles would be utilized effectively to improve service delivery.

This donation is part of the APA Project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).