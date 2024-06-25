Following complaints from schools regarding the delay in receiving centre fees, the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has given in to the pressure and started to distribute the payments.

Last week, some secondary schools complained that the delay by MANEB to start disbursing the payments will affect preparations for the administration of the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination which starts next week.

However, the Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) which issued a press statement asking the MANEB to expedite the disbursement process, has confirmed that schools have started receiving the

payment.

Kaonga: MANEB will not accept excuses.

PRISAM president Ernest Kaonga informed this publication that, “indeed we can now confirm that schools including private ones have received centre fees from MANEB. This money will enable schools to buy all necessary materials for practical subjects.”

Kaonga has since urged schools to buy the required practical materials on time, saying despite the delay in disbursement of the fees, MANEB will not accept their excuses as per examination guidelines.

Last week, MANEB in a letter addressed to the President of Malawi Secondary School Head Teachers Association (MASSHA) among others, said the delay was caused by logistical challenges beyond their control.

A total of 184,978 candidates are expected to sit for 2024 MSCE examinations which are expected to start with practical tests on Tuesday, 2nd July, and will end on 26 July 2024.