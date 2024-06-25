The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has strongly condemned the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regime for what it perceives as a severe crackdown on freedom of expression, particularly through recent arrests targeting social media activists and religious leaders.

In a statement issued today, the DPP expressed deep concern over what it described as the MCP’s suppression of fundamental rights, citing a series of arrests that have alarmed both domestic and international observers.

The DPP criticized the MCP for allegedly extending a “terror campaign” to include respected members of the church, such as Reverend Kondwani Chimbirima Gondwe of the C.C.A.P Livingstonia Synod.

“We demand the immediate release of Reverend Gondwe,” declared the DPP, emphasizing the integral role of the church in Malawian society and urging the MCP to respect its significance.

The statement underscored the historical and cultural importance of the church, calling upon the MCP to uphold principles of democracy and human rights.

The DPP’s statement also highlighted concerns regarding President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership, noting the perceived irony of a former cleric leading a party accused of targeting religious figures. It called for a return to principles of tolerance and mutual respect within Malawi’s political landscape.

The arrests have sparked widespread condemnation and calls for transparency in the administration’s actions. Citizens and civil society groups have voiced concerns over potential threats to democratic freedoms and the rule of law.

The party’s stance reflects broader apprehensions about the protection of civil liberties under the current administration, urging a reevaluation of policies affecting freedom of expression.

As the situation unfolds, stakeholders await responses from both the MCP and other political entities, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and adherence to constitutional principles in addressing these contentious issues.