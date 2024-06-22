The Musicians Union of Malawi (MUM) has postponed the World Music Day commemoration event from its original date of July 21st in Lilongwe to August 29th in the same city.

The MUM press release signed by General Secretary Tonney Chitimatima states that the postponement is an act of honouring the 9 lives lost, including that of Vice President Saulos Chilima, in the plane crash incident last week.

The press release further states that the event will begin with a morning parade through the streets of Lilongwe, celebrating the power of music.

Therefore, it will be succeeded by a music party where artists from all walks of life will display their diverse musical talents through performances.

The event is themed ‘Harmony in Diversity: Celebrating the Unifying Spirit of Music’. The general public is encouraged to attend this festival honoring music’s capacity to bridge divides.