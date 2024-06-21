Dr Michael Usi has recently assumed the role of Vice President of Malawi, marking a significant moment in the country’s political landscape. Known for his multifaceted career and dedication to public service, Dr. Usi brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to improving the lives of Malawians.

He was born on 16th December 1968 in a family of three boys, Michael is the last born. He grew up in a village where he learned the values of culture and traditions. He is married and has two daughters. Based on their knowledge of culture and traditions, Michael developed an interest in the arts.

Usi pursued his education both locally and internationally, acquiring a diverse set of skills that would later define his career. His academic journey reflects his dedication to continuous learning and personal development.

He is a Malawian politician. He is the current vice-president of Malawi following the death of Dr Saulos Chilima, after having served as the Minister of Tourism, Culture & Wildlife until January 30th, 2023.

Usi is also a movie actor, playwright, and musician. As an actor, he is most famously known for his role as “Dr. Manga” in the film Dr. Manga. He is also the director of the MBC TV series Tikuferanji (Why Are We Dying).

He is married to Ella, a now retired nurse who, before retiring was working at Blantyre Adventist Hospital.

In the absence of national TV in Malawi, he gained popularity by acting on radio plays on MBC Radio 1 in Malawi. He then began making feature films. His works comment on topical issues in Malawi and reflect the social and political realities of Malawian life.

Dr. Usi’s career is characterized by his roles as an educator, comedian, and advocate for social change. He is widely recognized for his efforts in using humour to address social issues and promote civic engagement.

His popularity as a comedian provided a platform for discussing sensitive topics, making him a respected figure among the Malawian population.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Dr Michael Bizwick Usi as the country’s Vice President with immediate effect.

In a statement from the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, this is under Section 84 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi and he will take his oath of office on Friday, 21 June 2024 at the Parliament Building at 15.00 hours.

This follows the death of former Vice President late Dr Sauls Klaus Chilima and eight others in a plane crash at Chikangawa Forest.

Dr Usi is UTM’s Vice President and was Dr Chilima’s running mate in the nullified 2019 elections.

Upon his appointment, he was serving as the Minister of Natural Resources.

Dr. Usi’s entry into politics marked a new chapter in his public service. His candidacy and subsequent election as Vice President underscored his growing influence and support within Malawi’s political sphere.

His campaign focused on addressing key issues such as healthcare, education, and economic development, resonating with voters across the country.

As Vice President, Dr Michael Usi has articulated a clear vision for Malawi’s future. He emphasizes the importance of unity, transparency, and accountability in governance.

His priorities include expanding access to healthcare services, enhancing educational opportunities, and promoting sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Usi faces various challenges as he assumes his new role, including addressing socio-economic disparities, strengthening institutional capacity, and navigating Malawi’s political landscape.

However, his experience and commitment to public service position him well to tackle these challenges and seize opportunities for progress.

In conclusion, Dr. Michael Usi’s ascension to the position of Vice President of Malawi represents a pivotal moment in the nation’s political history. His diverse background, commitment to social change, and visionary leadership are poised to make a significant impact on Malawi’s development trajectory.

As he embarks on this new chapter, Dr. Usi’s leadership will undoubtedly shape the future of Malawi, guided by principles of inclusivity, integrity, and progress.