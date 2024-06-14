Eastern Region Police Headquarters in conjunction with Machinga Police on Monday, engaged the Ngokwe community in Machinga in enhancing the security of people with albinism.

Speaking at a community awareness held at Ngokwe primary school in the district, Eastern Region Police Community Policing Coordinator Superintendent Sazalabika Zimba emphasised the need for police and the public to join hands towards protecting people with albinism.

“Machinga is one of the districts which registers a high increase of cases to do with people with albinism and today we are here following the rumours that are circulating that there is a group of people that is putting fear in these people,” said Zimba.

He therefore assured them that police would work tirelessly to strengthen the security of all people and that all perpetrators would be brought to book to face the law.

He then urged them to report all suspicious people or cases happening in their areas and also to work hand in hand with the Malawi Police Service on security issues mainly by focusing much on their security saying security starts with the beholder.

Apart from issues to do with the protection of people with albinism, issues of suicide, murder, gender-based violence, and child protection, the importance of reporting cases to the police was also discussed.

In his remarks, Regional Executive Committee Chairperson Dan Phiri urged the community to remove the fear they have of the f Police, saying police are there to serve the nation through law enforcement hence the need to coordinate with them by working hand in hand.

Concurring with the Community Policing Coordinator, Senior Chief Ngokwe said there is indeed a great need to work hand in hand with Malawi Police to promote security in the region.

He, therefore, encouraged his people to have a loving and caring spirit by not discriminating against others based on their skin colour saying, we are all ‘Malawians’.