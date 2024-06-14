The government has announced plans to conduct the hero’s parade in the Capital City on Sunday in respect to the remains of the vice president Dr. Saulos Chilima.

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera announced the death of the vice president and eight others on Monday hours after reports and announcement of the missing military plane.

Updating the nation on new developments through a press conference in Lilongwe, Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu, confirmed the development.

He also indicated that the president will also lead the nation from Area 12 residence to parliament building on saturday morning where the mourning will take place and thereafter, on Sunday morning, Chakwera will also lead Malawians from Parliament to Bingu National Stadium before taking the body to Nsipe in Ntcheu district where the body will be laid to rest on Monday.

Kunkuyu said there is a possibility to conduct Hero’s Parade on Sunday before taking the body to BNS, but he was quick to say the government will inform the nation on the same.

The minister further urged Malawians to avoid politicizing the the death and funeral ceremony of the vice president but called the unity during the 21-day mourning period

The funeral ceremony of late Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri was done in her home district of Balaka where former Presidents Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda and some government and political party officials were in attendance