The government has declared 21 days of mourning in honour of the vice president the late Saulos Chilima and nine other officials who died in a plane crash in Chikangawa Forest on Monday 10 June 2024.

Chilima had a significant impact on Malawian politics and business. Before entering politics, he was instrumental in the growth of Airtel Malawi, significantly boosting its revenues.

Politically, he served as vice president since 2014 and was known for his advocacy against corruption, although he faced his legal challenges, including corruption charges that were dropped in May 2024.

The national mourning reflects the country’s respect and recognition of his contributions.

