Wole Soyinka (Image: Wikimedia)

How often do teachers tell students to add their roots and cultural background to the narrative essay? It is a great way to generate awareness in society and also acts as an escapism for students who come from different parts of the world.

When you are learning literature and language, culture and racial background play an instrumental role. It is those associations of roots that enable writers to forge characters that make the deepest impact on readers’ minds.

That’s why, in the next section, we will discuss some of the African writers and the use of a cultural background that will inspire you to write better. You will be able to add more context to the writing, especially when you are writing a narrative essay. Let’s know them in the next section.

Top African Writers to Inspire Your Essay Writing

African writers have a great sense of cultural roots and emphasize little things like food, water, love for ancestors, and overall society. This shows how political unrest and colonialism have led to unrest in African nations.

Yet, it is their imagery of home and everything that makes them add to your narrative essay writing skills. Here are a few African writers to get inspired from, as per the best essay writing service –

Ayi Kwei Armah

Ayi Kwei Armah is one the few contemporary writers who came out of Ghana and showcased the present condition of the Gold Coast. Post-independence, Ghana has seen issues with traditionalism and religious consensus. Hence, it came out from the works of Armah, who showed economic depression, chaos, and crumbling Ghana.

Inspired by French Philosophers like Jean Paul Satre and Albert Camus, he started to write about despair and the fragile condition of his country. Therefore, in his work, The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born in 1968, you can see how he consciously uses the self and the country together. It shows the uncertainty and unset effects of both people and the state.

Nuruddin Farah

Colonialism had a profound effect on the African continent and created distress that children and adults still suffer the most from. The situation was much worse in Somalia, even still. We get a glimpse of the writings of Nuruddin Farah.

She showcased the suffering of women in Somalia and how civil war and political unrest made it hell for them. She also mentioned the greater advancement of religious conservatism, which leads to unhappy marriages. Hence, you can read From a Crooked Rib (1970), which showcases Somalia from a woman’s eye.

Nadine Gordimer

Until the 1990s, South Africa was part of an Apartheid culture, and the majority couldn’t access all the areas of the city. That led Nadine Gordimer to write Burger’s Daughter, where she shows the life of an anti-apartheid activist. The book shows the different sides of South Africa and the lifestyle of the native people.

Later, the book went on to win a Nobel prize and was one of the favorite books of Nelson Mandela when he was in prison. Hence, it shows the importance of the author in showcasing the cultural plight of the state and its people. Consequently, you can take inspiration from the writer to add it to your narrative essay.

Chinua Achebe

As discussed earlier, racism and colonialism have been the reason for great distress in the African continent. Many people have suffered, tortured, and killed. Hence, Chinua Achebe showcases Africa post-independence, where traditions meet modernism and conservatism, which further leads to conformity and distress.

Followed by the tension between men and women in the patriarchal societies where opportunities and traditionalism came into conflict. That’s why we get a clear reason in his book Things Fall Apart (1958), which gives a detailed description of the situation. So, get a copy of the book to learn about the person and add it to your writing.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Image: Wikimedia

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was part of the literature uprising that took place in Africa during the late 1970s. Her character-driven books took Nigeria by storm, showing the political unrest and tension in the state. The author has a beautiful way of interweaving all those things in a single piece to inform people of the situation.

Hence, you can read her book Purple Hibiscus (2003), which shows the military coup from the eyes of a little girl and her family. Also, you can read Americanah (2013), which showcases the immigrant life in the USA and Europe and the treatment you get from the natives. So, read these books to get an understanding of the African culture and use of cultural background in essay writing.

Alain Mabanckou

Humor and satire are great assets to have when writing a narrative essay. Through the use of these, you can show serious moments in a much easier way. Therefore, when you look for satirical writing, you can go for Alain Mabanckou. The main character is a bonafide humorous writer who knows how to use wit and dark comedy in the writing.

His books are character-focused and show human interactions at the heart of them. Hence, his book Broken Glass is a masterpiece, where you see the interaction between a former Congolese teacher and the locals. Later, Black Bazar details the experience of immigrants in the Afro-Cuban bar. Consequently, you can read to add humor and satire to the narration of difficult events.

Culture is key to Narrative Essay Writing

In the end, cultural roots and race are key to writing a good narrative essay. They add more flair and depth to the narration of the events and their existence. So, take inspiration from the above, write, and compose some classical narrative essays to read.

Begin now. You can bring your roots to the world.

FAQs

Here are a few frequently asked questions –

Who is the most famous writer in Africa?

Chinua Achebe is the most famous writer in Africa.

Who is the father of African writers?

Chinua Achebe is the father of African writers.

Who was the first female African writer?

Florence Nwanzuruahu Nkiru Nwapa was the first female African writer.