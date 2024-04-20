Malawi Police in Nkhata-Bay district have confirmed the death of a 31-year-old man who died after being swept away by running water at Dwambazi River in the district on Thursday.

According to the Spokesperson for Nkhata-Bay police, Kondwani James the deceased has been identified as Isaac Phiri of Foma Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Zilakomo in the district.

The Police Spokesperson indicated that according to the deceased’s uncle Edgar Manda, on the day of the incident, Phiri left home intending to buy some groceries on the other side of Dwambazi River.

“In the course of trying to cross the said river, it is believed that he was swept away by heavy running water and his body was found on 19 April 2024 floating,” he said.

James added that after police received the report about the incident, officers from Chintheche visited the scene and took the body to Liwuzi Health Centre where death was confirmed.

An autopsy conducted at the Health centre revealed that the death was due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

In the meantime, police in the district are collaborating with the Department of Meteorological Services in advising people to avoid crossing heavily flowing rivers to avoid such incidents.