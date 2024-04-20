Malawi’s new gospel artist, Prince Nebert has released his first ever gospel song this week titled ‘M’mandikonda’ which has been produced by Apostle G. Winga.

According to Prince, the track highlights his personal life experience. His mother passed away when he was young and life was very hard for him. He never had support for upbringing, for example school fees for his education, clothes and other basic needs were a great challenge. He has ever gone to school without shoes at primary level, and without taking break fast.

“My mother passed away when I was young and life was hard for me. I never had support for upbringing, for example I struggled to get school fees for my education, clothes and other basic needs. Have ever gone to school without shoes at primary level, and without taking break fast,” he said.

His message encourages people to believe in God, no matter the degree of challenges in life. God is there to help every believer and He is willing to help those who have faith in Him.

“I hope people will be blessed with the gospel song and love it because it’s an inspiring song from my solo projects,” said Prince.

Prince Nebert is a serious well composed gospel singer who has come with a powerful gospel. He comes from Nkhatabay district. He is a qualified teacher working with Lilongwe Private School as a Primary School teacher. He is currently doing further studies at Lake Malawi Anglican University.

He is such kind of a person who stands for the truth. “I like music, sports, listening to motivational speakers and reading the Bible. When I read, I automatically get inspired in my mind to write songs. I am also a qualified referee,” Nebert said.

You must listen to his song and be blessed. This is his first release but the song is already enjoying airwaves on 7 major radio stations such as MBC, Zodiak, Times Radio MIJ FM and others.

The Lilongwe-based artist comes to limelight for the first time in 2024 after releasing his single titled ‘M’mandikonda’. He started recording on 18th February, and released the song on Sunday 14th April 2024.