Renowned business lady, Triephornia Mpinganjira, says at the end of her “Kuthandiza Omwe Alibe Kuthekera Kupita Patsogolo project”, she will put and fund applicants with the same business ideas into a one grouping.

She revealed this through her official Facebook post, saying many great business ideas are being submitted, but due to the limitations of the project, they may not succeed in winning.

” I have also noted that there are many great business ideas that are being submitted but because of limitations, some of the projects may not succeed in winning. However, I can assure the applicants that after announcing the final winner in December this year, I will isolate related business ideas from all applications, group them into cooperatives, and provide funding for them,” she said.

She has released a new application link and has since advised all the applicants to put serious thought into ideas, explaining what they will do, and where and how they will make use of the profits to grow.

Mpinganjira revealed that over 2,000 applications were made and has encouraged the eligibles to apply through the second link.

Chikondi Kamwendo from Nsanje district came out as the first winner, receiving K1 million which she says she will invest it into the agro-dealing business.