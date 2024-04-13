The Malawi Bureau Standards (MBS) has taken swift action, suspending restaurant operations at Hotel Victoria’s and Heritage Hotel by Serindib in Blantyre due to hygiene violations.

According to MBS, the immediate suspension of the restaurant operations at the Hotel is due to non-compliance with essential hygienic requirements.

Reports indicate that Dr. Bernard Thole, who is the bureau’s Director General, has also suspended Heritage Hotel’s bakery. The bakery was found to be exposing its products and services to significant food safety risks.

These actions were taken because the operations of both hotels fell below the minimum hygiene standards set by Malawi Standard (MS) 2:2002—the code of hygienic conditions for food and food processing units.