Malawi’s prolific Photojournalist, Ras Peter Kansengwa, can now breathe a sigh of relief after securing an air-ticket for medical attention in India.

Kansengwa is expected to fly out later this month for an eye treatment, a condition he was diagnosed with over three years ago.

The flight to India is courtesy of contributions from sponsors in response to Kansengwa’s appeal for support towards travel and other medical bills.

The never-say-die attitude of the photographer has paid off after months of appeal for financial help towards treatment of his lymphatic system condition needing a referral outside the country.

“Finally, people with good-will have made it possible for me to travel to India where doctors will have to investigate and analyze in depth [my condition] and I’m really appreciative for all the help,” he says.

Local medical experts have tried but in vain to treat the eye infection since 2021 when he was diagnosed with the condition.