Old Mutual Malawi has donated K6 million to the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) to host this year’s Business Leadership Summit.

MCCCI is expected to host the annual Business Leadership Summit from 25 to 27 April 2024 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi where Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima is expected to grace the occasion.

Speaking during a cheque presentation ceremony on Monday in Blantyre, Patience Chatsika who is Old Mutual Malawi Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive, said the donation which will be used for the purchase of writing pads and pens to be used by delegates at the summit, is part of the company’s commitment towards fostering business excellence and innovation.

Chatsika said as a responsible business entity, Old Mutual Malawi is committed to contributing towards the growth of industries and added that the high-level conference will bring together influential stakeholders who will bang heads on how to address various challenges affecting the country.

While calling for collective action, he added that by joining hands and working towards a common vision of prosperity and progress, the country can overcome any challenge and unlock endless possibilities for the future.

“We are delighted to provide a sponsorship of K6 million to MCI as they prepare for the annual business leaders summit. We understand as a responsible business that through forums like this, it’s where business leaders do discuss issues that take the economy of a country forward.

“We have called for collective action because as a responsible business, we believe in synergy. So if only just companies in the finance sector meet, there won’t be much influence or impact as opposed to where there are collective thoughts from different sectors of the economy,” explained Chatsika.

She then said her institution is expecting enough and ample discussions on the issues affecting Malawi, and not only discussions but also for the Chamber to take the agenda forward.

On her part, MCCCI Chief Executive Officer Daisy Kambalame commended Old Mutual Malawi for the gesture which she said will help them provide a platform for stakeholders to exchange diverse perspectives on navigating the prevailing economic climate and identifying strategies for organizational success.

Kambalame said the summit will be held under the theme: “Re-Engineering Businesses to Withstand Shocks, underlining the critical importance of adaptability, resilience, and transformation in navigating dynamic economic challenges”, and she assured Malawians that the Chamber will make sure that the summit should bear fruits.

“At the end of this summit, we have resolutions that are going to be made and those are going to be resolutions that as a chamber which is a secretariat for the private sector, we are going to continue to monitor what is happening.

“So most of the times when we talk, yes, maybe reporting is not as frequent, but we do monitor and see and reflect what is it that we have done. So one of the key things, and as part of the outcomes, is looking at what are the commitments that the private sector will be making out of this summit to help re-engineer our economy towards growth,” said Kambalame.

Kambalame further reported that the summit has topics that look at how the stakeholders are engineering for growth, how is the nation investing and strategizing towards the generation of export products, and also a glance at access to finance.