Journalist McMillan Mhone, who was arrested on Monday for a story published by Malawi24 last year about Karim Abdul Batatawala, has been released on bail.

Mhone, who is currently working for the Nation Publications Limited (NPL), was arrested for publishing a story on Malawi24 in which he alleged that Batatawala set up proxy companies to circumvent a court ruling that barred him from conducting business with the Malawi government.

On Tuesday morning, Mhone was transferred to Lilongwe from Blantyre, a decision that was questioned by MISA Malawi as there was no justification to move him to Lilongwe considering that Batatawala, who filed the complaint against Mhone, is also based in Blantyre and the prosecution should have taken place in the commercial city as well.

Meanwhile, Mhone’s lawyer has confirmed that he has this evening been released on bail.

Batatawala is currently facing corruption and fraud charges, which are ironically related to deals he made with the Malawi Police.