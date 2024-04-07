Silver Strikers started their 2024 TNM Super League season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Chitipa United at Silver Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Silver Strikers bang first points, top the standings

The Bankers, who hired former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets assistant coach Peter Mponda as their head coach, had to sweat for the victory against a highly defensive side that kept frustrating them before breaking the deadlock through Adiel Kaduya, 1-0.

It was a one-sided affair as Chitipa sat back to defend against a wave of attacks from the area 47-based side who, for the first time in a year, returned to their base after they played the entire 2023 at Bingu National Stadium.

Kaduya was at the receiving end of Gift Chunga’s pass in the 40th minute to give Mponda’s side a deserving lead before the break.

After the recess, Silver kept on enjoying possession, but they lacked the finishing composure in the final third to score from the chances they created.

However, eight minutes into the final half, Binwell Katinji sealed the victory with a brilliant finish following a defensive relapse from the visitors, 2-0.

Chitipa made some attempts at goal, but George Chikooka, who was plying his trade with the Northern Region-based side, denied them from finding the back of the net with some clean saves.

Mponda’s side thought they had scored a third goal in the 75th minute, but the goal was ruled out for an offside call and that was all for the match.

Speaking to the media after the victory, Mponda hailed his boys for the win while his opposite number, Elvis Kafoteka blamed the loss of concentration on his boys as the reason why they lost the match.

The win sees Silver topping the standings with three points due to their superior goal difference with FOMO FC and Moyale Barracks who recorded victories in their matches.