Following her outstanding performance last year at the COSAFA Women’s Championship, Malawi National Women’s Football team goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo has been nominated for the COSAFA Awards in the ‘Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year’ category.

Sikelo, who plays for the Kukoma Ntopwa Women’s team, has been nominated alongside South Africa’s duo of Andile Dlamini and Kaylin Swart.

This follows her outstanding performance to help the Scorchers win the 2023 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Women’s Championship with a 100 percent record.

Apart from that, she also helped Ntopwa team win the 2022 National Women’s Championship after saving the decisive penalty kick in the shootout against Ascent Academy.

She is the third Malawian Women’s footballer to be nominated for the regional awards after both Leticia Chinyamula and Roze Kabzere were nominated for the Most Promising Women’s Player award.

Successful nominees will be decorated during COSAFA’s gala dinner which will be held on 19th April 2024 in Durban, South Africa.