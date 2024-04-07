Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia, has assured the people of Chikwawa Central that the government will start the Nchalo water project which will provide quality water to the people of Chikwawa District

Mia was responding to a question from a Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Central, Salimu Baguson about when construction works will start.

“As I am speaking right now, the contractor has already arrived on the site and by next week Monday the project will start,” said Mia.

Bagus claimed that his people have been using salty water and that the project would help them access portable water.

He thanked Illovo Sugar Group for doing its part by providing a water pump that will be used to pump water from the Shire River and supply it to the communities, but he was quick to blame the government for failing to provide a long-term solution.

“Despite the effort by Illovo Sugar company to provide the pumping machine, the government has been delaying the start of the implementation of the project even though funds were allocated for it to commence,” he said.

Bagus further said if such delays continue, people will continue facing water challenges in the area.

Parliament approved an additional loan authorization bill for the Salima-Lilongwe water project to improve access to potable water in Salima, Dowa, and Lilongwe districts.