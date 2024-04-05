Zambian celebrated and talented artist Yo Maps has confirmed that he is coming to Malawi tomorrow to perform at the Clash of Titans Episode 3 which will take place at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) Auditorium in Lilongwe.

The artist made the confirmation through a short video which he posted on his social media pages.

“Hello Malawi this is Yo Maps, I would like to confirm that tomorrow 6 April, I will be performing live in Malawi at BICC auditorium at the Clash of Titans Episode 3 and I will be performing together with my brother Tay Grin. Make sure you come through and experience the best performance by your favorite artist. It’s gonna be a big and massive concert and I promise you won’t regret. Buy your tickets and see you soon I love you,” said Yo Maps in the Video.

According to Epic Lounge Director, Yollam Kawanga, the artist will arrive in the country tomorrow and tickets for the show are being sold in different outlets at a price of K15,000 for standard and K30,000 for VIP.

The artist will clash with Tay Grin and other local artists such as Onesimus, Lulu, Emmmie Debbo and DJ Mighty Virus will support them.