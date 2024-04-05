At least 20 youths in Balaka District have on Thursday received a grant of K4,250,000 each from the International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) to enable them boost their businesses.

CIAT Project associate, Ramadhan Kadammanja told Malawi24 that the 20 youths have been selected from 50 applicants after producing their business plans but also pitching their business ideas to a panel of judges.

According to Kadammanja,the youths went through an intensive business incubation process in the Business Acceleration for Youths project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) which aims at creating job opportunities to the youths aged between 18 and 35.

He said: Currently, Malawi has problems of youth unemployment but there is a lot of economic development that is being spearheaded by the youths. Therefore, this project seeks to low down employment levels so that they can contribute to the economic growth of Balaka and the nation.

Cynthia Chaphuka, owner of Nthanda Dairy, manufacturers of dairy products says the grant will help her to buy necessary equipment for production at the same time creating job opportunities to her fellow youths.

“I am really excited to be among the grant recipients. This is an exciting moment in my business and I believe the grant will catapult my business into the right direction,” said Chaphuka.

In Balaka District, Dzuka Africa Organization was delivering the project.

In his remarks, District Youth Officer for Balaka, Godfrey Mpinganjira hailed USAID and CIAT for the intervention arguing that it will significantly help in lessening the burden of unemployment rate among the youths. He further called on the grant recipients to use the money for the intended purpose.