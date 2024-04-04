Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has disclosed that the 2024 NBS Bank Charity Shield match between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers FC played last Saturday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe grossed MK88.4 million and a net income of MK43.6 million.

The association says the net is 114% higher than the MK20.4 million raised in 2023 and the highest since the Charity Shield was introduced in 2016.

In a statement released to the general public through the local media on Wednesday evening, FAM said it is pleasing that the Charity Shield revenue continues to increase each year which is also encouraging for the sponsor and the organizers to channel the proceeds with a great social impact.

According to FAM, this year’s proceeds will be used to invest in the education sector where the sponsors and the association through their technical implementing partners will construct sanitary facilities at yet-to-be-identified primary schools in the central.

Bullets retained the Shield Cup for the seventh successive time after beating the Central Bankers 7-6 on penalties following a goalless draw in the regulation time. The one day event marked the official beginning of Malawi’s football calendar.