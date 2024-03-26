The Malawi Ministry of Health has emphasized that the newly introduced Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) injection is safe and it will ensure the elimination of HIV as a public health threat by 2030.

The Director of HIV and AIDS Programmes in the Ministry of Health, Rose Nyirenda said this during a press briefing that the Ministry of Health through the Directorate of HIV and National AIDS Commission organized to clarify the miscommunication surrounding the injectable PrEP.

Nyirenda indicated that the injectable PrEP is currently available in several health facilities in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

“These Health Facilities include Chilomoni Health Centre, Limbe MACRO, Naperi Drop Centre in Blantyre, and Lilongwe, the health facilities include Area 25 Health Centre, Bwaila Hospital, and Area 47 Drop Centre respectively,” said Nyirenda.

She also highlighted that the mentioned six health facilities will provide the most practical, and effective strategies for delivering the injectable PrEP before scaling up to an additional 41 selected health facilities across the country.

The Director also revealed that the injectable PrEP can be used by anyone who has reached 15 years and is at substantial risk of contracting HIV as screened by the health care provider.

Nyirenda indicated that PrEP is suitable for female sexual workers, some pregnant and/or prestigious women who can transmit to their babies, and truck drivers who sometimes may have multiple partners among many others.