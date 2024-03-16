Socialite Alice Andrews and Prophet Shepherd Bushiri have tussled on social media over allegations that Major 1 dumped a young woman from South Africa he is alleged to have had an affair with.

On her Facebook page, Alice Andrews Talks reposted allegations that Major One invited a South African young lady to Malawi, paid all her expenses and then dumped her after sleeping with her.

The original poster Proff Ex claimed that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri dumped the girl after sleeping with her and blocked her on social media, saying he saw in the realm of the spirit that the girl will betray him.

Reacting on the repost by Alice Andrews Talks, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri warned Alice Andrews on the consequences of reposting defamatory allegations.

“Before reposting such serious defamatory allegations, do your facts check first. Stories without a name but only the person you want to destroy his name are consequential.

“I hope you will not be an accomplice of character assassination and defamation. At least we have given a good advice before it’s too late. We are not exempted to use the law because we are men of God,” indicated the comment by Major 1.

Meanwhile, the blogger Proff Ex has promised his followers that he will have the girl on his page soon so that people hear the facts of the matter for themselves.