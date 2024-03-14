First Capital Bank has announced a sponsorship package of MK50 million to sponsor the upcoming four-nations tournament in Lilongwe.

This was announced by the bank during a joint press briefing with the Football Association of Malawi on Thursday morning at Mpira Village in Chiwembe.

The four-nations tournament will see Malawi, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Zambia coming together for a week-long joint football tournament that will see the senior teams and under-20 teams participating at Bingu National Stadium.

FCB’s Head of Marketing Twikale Chirwa said the decision to sponsor the tournament is to enhance the socio-economic fabric of the communities in in which it operates.

“Based on our mantra of ‘Belief’, we have made a significant contribution to society on the back of a business that was the first Malawian bank to open its operations outside the country. As such, the four-nation tournament is synonymous with our vision, values and ethos.

“We are passionate about youth football and we are also proud of youth players who break into the main senior team hence the decision to be part of this historical event which will be hosted in Malawi for the first time in twenty years,” he said.

On his part, FAM’s General Secretary Alfred Gunda hailed the bank for the timely gesture, saying FCB has always been a true partner to football development in Malawi.

“It is with great joy to accept this noble gesture from FCB to sponsor the four-nations tournament. This is a clear indication that the bank believes in football by pumping in 50 million in this tournament.

“The bank believes in the oneness and potential of the four nations. This partnership is a vote of confidence that the bank has in football beyond the borders of Malawi. As the host nation, we will deliver the value for the 50 million that has been put into this tournament. We are grateful for this package which has come at a good time,” he explained.

FCB also sponsors Nyasa Big Bullets and the Under 19 Katswiri League.