President Lazarus Chakwera has urged people in the country to hold their Members of Parliament (MPs) accountable for the use of Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

Chakwera made the remarks when he officially opened Rumphi, Mchinji and Chikwawa Teacher Training Colleges, and inspected the Rumphi Thazima Gravity Water Fed Project.

The Malawi president encouraged Malawians to own government -instituted projects to ensure sufficient utilization and durability.

“As Malawians we must hold our Members of Parliament accountable for the use of Constituency Development Funds (CDF), as the purpose of the funds is to ensure citizens benefit from the developments we need,” said Chakwera.

He said that the establishment of Rumphi Thazima Gravity Water Fed Project will provide good quality water to approximately 20,000 households in Rumphi and Mzimba districts.

He added that the construction of the three TTCs and the institution of the Rumphi Thazima Water Gravity project mark significant achievements as they are a cornerstone for citizens to live comfortably.

In her remarks, Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima indicated that Chakwera is a visionary leader saying when he took office he declared human capital development and major education reforms.

On the other hand, Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe the 5th of Rumphi district stated that the two developments will deal with the challenges people in the district are facing.