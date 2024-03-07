Police in Mangochi have arrested three more people for selling gentamicin injection as an HIV/AIDS medicine.

A team of police and officials from the Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority has arrested two females and a male in connection to the malpractice.

The suspects have been identified as Molly Kainga, 34, Chisomo Chikopa, 27, and Steven Tanganyika, 30.

Police first arrested Mary Julius, 24, on allegations that she was selling gentamicin, labelled as Gammora, claiming it was an HIV/AIDS medicine

According to Public Relations Officer for Mangochi Police Station Amina Tepani, during interrogation, Julius mentioned Kainga as her business partner. Kainga was arrested in Salima where she also operates the Gammora business after she was found with bottles of gentamicin and Gammora stickers.

Upon thorough questioning, the two ladies revealed that they were working together with two others who both work in separate pharmacies within Mangochi Township and were suppliers of the Gentamicin Injection.

They also led the team to the places where Chipoka and Tanganyika were separately apprehended.

Meanwhile, Kainga will answer charges of being found in possession of medical drugs without a license and theft, while the other two have been charged with selling/supplying medicine without following prescription procedures.

Kainga hails from Kalilombe village, Traditional Authority Chakhumbira in Ntcheu, Chikopa comes from Chamba village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba while Tanganyika is from Kadewere village, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo.