President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Thursday visited and consoled recent flash flood survivors who were rendered homeless in Nkhotakota district.

Speaking at Kanyenda and Matiki primary schools in the area of Senior Chief Kanyenda where some survivors are being sheltered in camps, Chakwera assured the survivors that his government will with speed continue to assist them with the necessary support until they return to their communities.

He stressed that apart from the government, there are other development partners and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) that have already started assisting them adding that others have shown interest in helping these survivors until they can safely return to their areas of residence.

The president also called on the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to work with speed in their assessment and the provision of the necessary help to the people in the camps.

Parliamentarian for Nkhotakota North Constituency, Henry Chimunthu Banda, asked President Chakwera through his government to consider bailing out business operators, who lost their businesses at Dwangwa Trading Centre due to the flash floods.

Chimunthu Banda said the people who are in various camps in his area were operating large businesses citing that such people should be considered with initiatives such as the provision of loans through the National Economic and Employment Fund (NEEF) with fair payment plans so they can rebuild their businesses.

In his remarks, Minister of Local Government Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda commended the president for visiting the flood survivors physically, adding that he is confident that the problems that the relevant authorities are facing will be addressed.

Nkhotakota has been hit with flash floods due to heavy rains that have left over 14,000 people displaced, over 10,000 in camps, six dead and two still missing, according to a preliminary report released by the district council.

By Wongani Mkandawire