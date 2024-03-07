Graphic designer Shadreck Chipojola says he will offer free graphic designing lessons to young women in Mchinji in order to help address gender disparities in his community.

Speaking in an interview, Chipojola explained that women are the most likely people to be isolated in societies or communities so he decided to come up with the initiative.

He further said that empowering women in the male-dominated industries such as creative terrains is a game changer, tapping into diverse perspectives for creative work, and supporting economic opportunities for women.

“Initiatives like these aim to create a more inclusive and diverse workforce, ultimately benefiting both individuals and the community,” he said.

Chipojola’s initiative will get off the ground from April to May in Mchinji and the specific place will be communicated in the fliers that are going to be distributed at Mchinji Trading Centre.

Women 18 years and above and holders of MSCE certificates are eligible to participate.