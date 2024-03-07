Malawi Government through the Ministry of Mining says it is geared to revive the energy sector in a bid to grow the economy through industrialization .

Minister of Mining, Monica Chang’anamuno stated this when she represented Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola during the Second Energy Main Delivery Lab organized by the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU), at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Chang’anamuno indicated that it is President Lazarus Chakwera’s agenda to ensure that affordable electric power is being used in crop processing and irrigation.

“Government is committed to connecting 50 percent of the country’s population to the power grid by 2030 to ensure accessibility of electricity for comprehensive developments among Malawians,” she said.

Chang’anamuno added that the energy sector is government’s key priority and an enabler for the realization of the Malawi 2063 vision.

“Energy experts and stakeholders should create and explore innovative solutions through fostering clean sustainable energy solutions to bottlenecks that the energy sector is facing,” said Chang’anamuno.

She also highlighted that the initiative that has been launched seeks to accelerate the presidential transformative agenda of job and wealth creation and ensuring that the country achieves food security.

In his remarks, Engineer Alfonso Chikuni, Secretary for Energy, said they have several projects that will deal with challenges facing the energy sector.

On the other hand, Head of PDU who is also Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Janet Banda, said PDU will continue supporting Malawi in the energy sector.

Country lead for GEAPP, Collen Zalengera, indicated that the organisation is giving general support to PDU through a 1.5-million-dollar grant aiming at unlocking of delivery of energy and agri-projects in the country.

Meanwhile, the second Energy Main Delivery Lab by PDU is being implemented with support from Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).