Malawian poet Tendai M Shaba has been featured in the Commonwealth Poetry Podcast which celebrates poetry in the 56 Commonwealth countries.

Commonwealth Poetry Podcast releases poetry episodes in which they talk with someone from one of the Commonwealth countries who cares about poetry, knows about poetry and often writes their own poetry. The person also shares two or three of their favourite poems.

In the 46th episode, Commonwealth Poetry Podcast, has roped in Shaba who confirmed the news through a Facebook post and described the recognition as a great honour both to him as an individual and to Malawi as a nation.

“It’s a great honour being recognised as an impactful Malawian poet by the Commonwealth poetry podcast, in association with the Royal Commonwealth society and the University of Chester (UK). God’s work continues,” wrote Shaba in a Facebook post.

In an interview with Malawi24, Shaba who is the author of the mesmerizing ‘Moments to cherish’, said he is very grateful about the recognition claiming it means his captivating pieces are winning hearts beyond Malawi which he said should not be taken for granted.

The poet cum activist who last year released his second poetry book, ‘A Lady in A Yellow Dress’ which is a collection of poems written to inspire positive thoughts and feelings and overall positive emotional wellness, vowed to entertain the world with more issue-based poems.

“It’s a great honour being able to represent poetry in Malawi. It shows that my work is being recognised beyond our boarders. I have positioned myself as a leading poetic voice in Malawi, tackling a variety of societal issues.

“There are more stories I would love to tell. Hopefully I keep the momentum. Your attention is just as important as my articulation. I appreciate the love and support for my work,” said Shaba.

Shaba has worked with local and global organizations and he has been involved as an activist in various campaigns including mental health awareness, women and youth empowerment, Gender Based Violence elimination, labour and productivity, climate change and safe motherhood.

Ahead of 2023 international women’s day commemorations, Shaba collaborated with the former President of Malawi, Dr Joyce Banda on a poem titled ‘No one left behind’ which addresses gender gaps and he as well did a poem with Malawi’s African-pop star, Dan Lu in a poem titled ‘What I Need’ which encourages people to reciprocate the love they receive.