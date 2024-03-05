Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has launched its Mzuzu chapter with Mayor Thomas Chirwa being elected chairperson for the region.

After successfully launching the Blantyre and Lilongwe Chapters, the association, launched the Mzuzu Chapter on Monday 4th March, 2024 where duty bearers were also elected.

According to PRISAM Vice President Patricia Chisi, the launching of the association in Mzuzu, signifies commitment towards complementing government’s efforts for improved education sector.

Chisi then encouraged private schools in the northern region to join the association and be part of better institutions as they will have access to PRISAM SACCO among other advantages.

“We promised to start a new chapter in Mzuzu and today we announce the establishment of it. We want to encourage owners of private schools to join the association and take advantage of the many initiatives.

“All private school owners in Mzuzu both urban and rural, have received letters from the association inviting them to join. We urge them to speak with one voice because this is their mother body,” said Chisi.

Chisi further said she is so grateful that PRISAM membership is expanding and reminded private school administrators that the association is a membership-driven organization whose primary goal is to serve the interests of all participating schools.

Speaking after his election as the chapter’s chairperson, Mayor Chirwa revealed that his first task is to increase membership, enhance education, and collaborate with all parties, including the government to accomplish a common objective.

At the same event, the chapter has elected Chrissy Mkandawire as the Vice chairperson, while Florence Chabwera was elected as the Secretary of the chapter.