Lunzu Secondary School student, Martin Master is the overall best performer of 2024 Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad competition.

This was announced during a prize presentation ceremony held at Mzuzu University on Saturday.

As the best performer Master went home with a certificate, trophy and money amounting to K300,000.

On the other hand, the competition also recognized Faith Ng’ambi of Likuni Girls Secondary School as the best female winner who said the win has encouraged her to work extra hard as she has now realized her potential.

The best Secondary School prize went to Dedza Secondary school after outsmarting 118 schools with 271 points. Marist Secondary School came second with a score of 208 while Chaminade Marianist Secondary School is third after collecting 118 points.

All winning schools will receive Mathematics writing and teaching materials from Maneno Bookshop amounting to K200,000.

Speaking with reporters, both Old Mutual and Mzuzu University expressed worry over the decline in the number of girls that participated in the 2024 old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad competition.

Old mutual Head of Technical and Strategy, Tatenda Chigbwe said there is need to enhance strategies that will encourage girls participation in the competition.

“We need to have some strategies to encourage girls to participate in the competition and these include removing their perceived fear of mathematics. To winning schools and individuals, I say congratulations for putting in a gallant fight to reach this far and to those who have not received prizes, remember that this does not define your potential of worth. It takes courage to compete and each attempt brings growth and learning” said Chibgwe.

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Mzuni, Wapulumuka Mulwafu said that it is worrisome that only 23 percent of girls participated in the program this year.

Old mutual spent K33 million for this year’s competition.