Nollywood icon John Okafor, commonly known as Mr. Ibu, has reportedly passed away. The veteran actor, renowned for his comedic prowess, was 62 years old.

The Nigerian actor passed away after a prolonged battle with illness.

Mr. Ibu’s health struggles, which included undergoing surgeries that resulted in the amputation of his leg, ultimately culminated in his tragic death.

However, his family has yet to issue a formal statement.